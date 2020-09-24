Sheriff: Girl missing from St. John Parish for 3 months

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help to locate Ana Rodriguez, 13, of LaPlace.
Rodriguez was last seen June 20 at her residence in LaPlace. She was wearing a red shirt, blue shorts, and white tennis shoes. She is about 5-ft., 6-inches and weighs about 130 pounds.
The girl has been missing for three months. Sheriff Mike Tregre said they cannot disclose why the case has just been release to the public.
"Please help us locate this missing person. No foul play is suspected at this time,” Tregre said.
Anyone who may know the whereabouts or has any information in reference to the location of Ana Rodriguez are asked to call Det. Carolina Pineda of the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 504-494-3840 or the SJSO TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS.
Citizens can also submit tips on the Sheriff’s Office website at http://stjohnsheriff.org/submitatip.php.
