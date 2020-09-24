Two separate shootings in New Orleans East leaves three people injured

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shootings in New Orleans East that occurred just minutes apart Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the first call around 10:10 p.m.
NOPD was contacted by a local hospital after two people arrived by private conveyance suffering from gunshot wounds.
Through their investigation, it was learned that the victims were shot in the 10000 block of the North I-10 Service Road.
The second call was received around 10:25 p.m. for a shooting in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
NOPD is working to determine suspects and motives in both shootings.
If anyone has any information about the shootings, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
