Coach O expects DE Neil Farrell to get playing time against Bulldogs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said 25,000 fans in Tiger Stadium may actually be a big lift for his football team because it’s been so long since the Tigers have seen any fans at all.
The LSU defense continues to prepare for Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” offense, as Leach makes his debut with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
One Tiger defender who hopes to play a role is end Neil Farrell, who initially opted out on the season, before returning to the squad.
“You can expect him to get some snaps,” said Orgeron. “He’s come back with a renewed attitude, has practiced phenomenal, worked hard, getting into game shape. I don’t think he can play a whole game yet but I think he can give 20, 30 snaps if we need it.”
Farrell was the first LSU football player to opt out. Orgeron confirmed his return on Tuesday, September 15. Farrell opted out in early August while his grandmother was battling COVID-19 and in the hospital but he later tweeted she is improving and doing better. He also admitted missing football.
The 6-foot-4, 298-pound senior from Mobile, Ala. led all LSU defensive lineman in 2019 with 46 tackles, seven for loss, and three sacks. Last season, he had three tackles in the game against the Bulldogs.
Kickoff for LSU hosting Mississippi State is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on WAFB.
