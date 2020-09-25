Countdown to the cold front

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - All eyes are on Canada as a strong cold front begins to barrel in our direction next week. In the meantime the weekend will remain typically late September warm with highs in the middle to perhaps upper 80s by Sunday. There will be enough moisture to squeeze out a couple of light showers but most everyone will remain dry.
On Monday the cold front will begin to approach from the north. Ahead of the front showers and maybe a few thunderstorms will develop late in the day and into the evening hours. The front should arrive overnight and into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be windy and much cooler. The cool weather is likely to stick around into next weekend at least.
