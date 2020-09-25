Hurricane Season 2020: Living life in the cone

Unfortunately the same can’t be said for our friends to the east and west as category four Hurricane Laura devastated Southwest Louisiana back in August with winds of 150 mph at landfall. Laura will go down as one of the strongest wind storms to impact Louisiana in the state’s history. On the east side of us, Sally took a beneficial jog to the right sparing our area but the slow moving category two hurricane brought significant impacts to the Alabama and Florida coastlines from Gulf Shores to Pensacola.