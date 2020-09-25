La. native is Trump’s choice for Supreme Court says CNN; political analyst reacts

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana native Judge Amy Coney Barrett is President Donald Trump’s choice for the U.S. Supreme Court, according to CNN. The network cites multiple senior level Republican sources that say the White House is indicating that Barrett is who Trump will nominate to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
And Dr. Robert Collins, a Dillard University political analyst who spent years on Capitol Hill working for two former senators says while a Barrett nomination would bring a since a pride to some in Louisiana it would not net the state much else.
“If she is the nominee and if she is the Supreme Court Justice it won’t make any political difference in the sense that you know if you have someone from Louisiana in the cabinet or in another high-ranking office. A Supreme Court Justice is not in a position to bring back any sort of funding or any sort of political benefits to the state, so it would be more symbolic than anything else.”
He said Republicans will begin the nominating process quickly for Barrett or whomever Trump chooses.
“If the president formally makes the nomination of Barrett, formal paperwork will be delivered to the majority leader of the Senate who will then call hearings of the Judiciary Committee and there will be up to the Judiciary Committee to go ahead and schedule those hearings. Now this is going to happen or at least the Republicans are going to try and make it happen very quickly,” said Collins.
Collins, 48, a devout Catholic is a mother of seven who grew up in Metairie, a suburb of New Orleans and graduated from St. Mary’s Dominican High School.
“I’m sure some of the national media will descend on the city of New Orleans to start talking to the people she grew up with, the people that she went to high school with, so certainly that will start basically immediately,” Collins added.
Also, he said Democrats who are upset by the president’s decision to choose a new Supreme Court justice so close to the election will pepper his nominee with tough questions.
“The Democrats will not cut her any slack because she’s a woman or because she’s a Roman Catholic, this is going to be a highly-contentious, very nasty, bruising Supreme Court fight simply because you know this is the second seat that the Democrats are going to argue that has been stolen by the Republicans,” said Collins.
He said getting any Supreme Court Justice confirmed by the Senate so close to election day would be unusual and said Democrats will use every parliamentary trick in the book to delay the process.
