SBSO: Police arrest two girls, ages 15 and 11, in connection to Arabi vehicle thefts

ARABI, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating New Orleans teens in connection to vehicle thefts in Arabi.
Two girls, ages 15 and 11, were booked on Friday, Sept. 25 with simple robbery, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of theft. The 15-year-old was also booked on an outstanding warrant out of St. Bernard for theft of a motor vehicle from a previous incident in July in Arabi, according to the report.
Sheriff James Pohlmann warned residents to beware of strangers luring them into a ‘false sense of security’ after detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested the teens.
At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a vehicle theft report in the 300 block of Angela Avenue.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered two girls had knocked on an elderly man’s door and asked to come inside and use his phone. He allowed them to come in and then they stole his keys and took his vehicle.
Hours later, deputies responded to another vehicle theft report in the 2100 block of Aycock Street in Arabi. This incident involved an elderly woman who said two girls knocked on her door and asked to use her phone. A similar occurrence happened here with her keys and wallet being stolen, along with her vehicle.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau identified the teen girls with eyewitness reports and surveillance footage.
After being in custody, the pair admitted to the thefts and were transported to the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Detention Center to be booked.
Citizens who want to share information with detectives about criminal activity pertaining to St. Bernard Parish or any of its residents, can do so anonymously through the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau’s new tip hotline, (504) 271-TIPS or 8477.
If a detective isn’t available to answer, the Sheriff said, callers can leave a detailed message, and either choose to provide their contact information, or remain anonymous.
The Sheriff said residents who feel they are in danger or in need of immediate assistance should call 911. Non-emergency issues such as requesting to speak with a deputy also can be handled by calling (504) 271-2501.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.