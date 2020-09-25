Shelby: Warm Weekend Ahead of First Fall Front

Clouds will give way to some peeks of sunshine today with highs in the low 80s. Over the weekend, we’ll warm up with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most will stay dry.
Our first true Fall front will arrive early next week! Monday will still be warm and feature some showers and storms ahead of the frontal passage. Tuesday looks amazing, though, with highs struggling to get above the mid 70s! Sunny skies and low humidity will last through the rest of next week.
The tropics are quiet, and development is not expected for at least the next five days.
