State investigates suspension of virtual learning student for having a BB gun in his home

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - “We believe that this child’s Second Amendment rights may have been violated,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry .
State Attorney General Jeff Landry says he’s alarmed that a school claimed a 4th-grade virtual learner violated a federal weapons law and suspended that student for six days.
Today, he opened an investigation in the case.
“While we all appreciate the challenges we may all be having in a virtual world, but the virtual world doesn’t exactly work like the brick and mortar world. I think schools and educators should understand that,” Landry said.
“We believe multiple federal and state due process violations happened to the Harrison family in this matter,” Chelsea Cusimano said.
On September 11th, 9-year-old Ka Mauri Harrison was taking an on-line test when his father, Nyron Harrison, says Ka Mauri’s brother walking in the room and tripped over Ka Mauri’s BB gun.
“Ka Mauri picked it up and move it out of the way, out of the walking path. When he moved it he picked it up and briefly set it on the other side of him,” Harrison said.
According to the paperwork from his expulsion hearing, the teacher’s account of what happened matches Ka Mauri’s.
The teacher states she saw Ka Mauri place the gun next to his chair and she could only see the barrel. The Jefferson Parish School system suspended Ka Mauri for 6 days for possessing a weapon prohibited under federal law. The weapons violation is now a part of Ka Mauri’s permanent public school record.
“I think all of this could have been thrown out the window when the teacher found out what the situation was,” Harrison said.
Jefferson Parish schools did not comment, but pointed to its policy that states in part, ‘illegal carrying, possession or use of a firearm or dangerous weapon within the boundaries of school property or on a school bus is a crime.’
“The Jefferson Parish school system has taken upon themselves to determine that the Harrison home is an extension of a governmental classroom,” Cusimano said.
“Basically, they were penalizing him for something that was perfectly fine in the privacy of his own home. It’s a concern. I mean, couldn’t we have worked this out ahead of time before bringing a child into this,” Landry said.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.