To-go alcoholic drinks resume in Orleans Parish at 5 p.m. on Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Restaurants are permitted to serve to-go alcoholic drinks through drive-thru, take out and curbside pickup beginning 5 p.m. on Friday.
Restaurants are permitted to allow to-go options between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.
“The announcement was another in a series of actions that Mayor Cantrell has taken as the City continued in its easing of Phase 2 restrictions. On Monday, the City announced that the area playgrounds would reopen effective immediately and that high school athletics would be allowed to resume play in early October. Contact practices for football were allowed to help the schools prepare for the resumption of play,” the city said in a release.
For more information on updated Phase Two guidelines visit the city’s website here.
