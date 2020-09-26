Donated ticket keeps 86-year-old LSU fan’s 433-game attendance streak alive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An LSU fan has donated four seats for Saturday’s season opener to an 86-year-old Tiger fan who gave up his tickets for the first time in 66 years because of the new coronavirus occupancy rules.
Pat Dungan has been to 433 home games in a row, but he opted-out of his season ticket plan after the university couldn’t guarantee he’d be able to attend each game under new coronavirus occupancy rules.
The donor did not want to be named or recognized, but told WAFB that he didn’t want “2020 to take one more thing."
Dungan and his grandson will sit with two other family members in club seats when the Tigers kickoff against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
“It’ll be the first time I got a ticket that I didn’t have to pay for,” Dungan said, chuckling and thanking the man who donated his seats. “434 games and I finally got a free ticket.”
A handful of other Tiger fans have reached out to WAFB, offering Dungan tickets for future games to keep the streak alive. Because LSU is issuing tickets on weekly basis, there is no way to guarantee he or any other ticket holder attends every home game during the 2020 season.
“This is the sort of thing the community needs to step up for,” another potential donor said.
