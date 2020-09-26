The Golden Band from Tigerland prepares for game day

Most importantly, the students are just happy to do what they love and get the chance to perform in Death Valley. “We have to take in the moments that we have, and we are just happy to do whatever we can. It’s a privilege that we get to be here, that we are going to be able to perform tomorrow. That we are going to be able to make music and be in Tiger Stadium and we are just happy to do that,” says Kerstyn Harper who is in LSU’s Color Guard.