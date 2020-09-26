LSU arrives for their home opener against Miss. St.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU’s walk down Victory Hill was quite different today. It was a smattering of fans, not the usual ten-deep of Purple and Gold faithful screaming “Geaux Tigers.”
With only around 25,000 fans allowed in Tiger Stadium, all about the gameday experience has changed. Those fans are the only ones that can be on campus today.
Even with the lack of fans, Coach O and his team still appeared fired up for their opener against Miss. St. at 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.