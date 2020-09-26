LSU releases statement on Stingley being ruled out against Miss. State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will not play in LSU’s season opener against Mississippi State.
Stingley was hospitalized overnight and is expected to be discharged soon, but he will not be playing against the Bulldogs. Stingley’s condition is not COVID-19 related.
From LSU:
“Derek Stingley Jr. became acutely ill last night and was evaluated overnight in the hospital. His condition is not COVID-19 related and he is expected to be discharged soon. He will return to activity after full evaluation by the medical team.”
