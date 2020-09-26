Nicondra: First Real Fall Front Getting Closer

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As we near the end of September it is starting to feel a bit more like fall. We will finish the weekend out with rather pleasant conditions as temperatures hover around average in the middle 80s with just a stray shower or two around.
The big change comes late Monday as the first true fall front looks to make it all the way south into the Gulf. Expect rain just ahead of the frontal boundary, but the big difference will be the cooler, drier air that moves in for Tuesday. Highs should be a good 10 degrees below long term averages.
Overnight lows north of the Lake will dip into the 50s with 60s south. It will also be dry with a good deal of sunshine. Another front towards the end of the week should keep the nice weather around for a while.
Tropics are quiet for the next five days.
