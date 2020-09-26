WATCH LIVE: No. 6 LSU suffers upset loss to Miss. St. in season opener

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 6 LSU struggled on both sides of the ball, especially in the secondary on defense, giving up more than 600 passing yards in the loss to Mississippi State in the season opener.
The Tigers (0-1) fell 44-34 to the Bulldogs (1-0).
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and quarterback KJ Costello torched the Tigers' secondary for 623 yards passing and five touchdowns.
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan finished with 345 yards passing and three touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.
