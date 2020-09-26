WATCH LIVE: No. 6 LSU suffers upset loss to Miss. St. in season opener

Mississippi St. Bulldogs play against the LSU Tigers during a game in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on September 26, 2020. (Photo by: Chris Parent / LSU Athletics) (Source: Chris Parent/Chris Parent / LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff | September 26, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 6:49 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 6 LSU struggled on both sides of the ball, especially in the secondary on defense, giving up more than 600 passing yards in the loss to Mississippi State in the season opener.

The Tigers (0-1) fell 44-34 to the Bulldogs (1-0).

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and quarterback KJ Costello torched the Tigers' secondary for 623 yards passing and five touchdowns.

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan finished with 345 yards passing and three touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.

