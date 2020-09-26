NOPD investigating a shooting in Holly Grove

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Holly Grove.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 11:24 p.m. in the 8900 block of Olive Street late Friday night. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an adult male suffering a gunshot wound, according to police.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS, according to NOPD.
No further information is immediately available.
