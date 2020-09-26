NOPD investigating shooting in Village De l’Est

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Village De l’Est.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 3:04 a.m. in the 4900 block of Henri Drive early Saturday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an adult male suffering a gunshot wound, according to police.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS, according to NOPD.
No further information is immediately available.
