NOPD officer arrested for inappropriate relationship with minor

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - NOPD Senior Police Officer Rodney Vicknair was charged for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with an underage minor.
The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau conducted a preliminary investigation into the case after receiving information on the alleged relationship.
Vicknair was arrested on Friday, Sept. 25 after being a 13-year veteran of the department.
He was charged with sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and malfeasance in office.
Vicknair was arrested at his home in St. Tammany Parish by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and place on immediate suspension.
