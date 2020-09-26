Who’s starting for the LSU Tigers against Miss. St.

Who’s starting for the LSU Tigers against Miss. St.
LSU will finally play a regular season game in Tiger Stadium after a long practice stretch. (Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By Garland Gillen | September 26, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT - Updated September 26 at 9:06 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - We’re finally here, it’s LSU gameday. The Tigers will host Mississippi State in Death Valley at 2:30 p.m. today.

So who will start for Coach O? Glossing over the depth chart, listening to Orgeron on Zoom press conferences, this is our best guess.

With Mike “Pirate” Leach coaching the Bulldogs, expect LSU to play more dime and nickel on defense to combat the “Air Raid” offense.

You could see Eli Ricks at corner, Cordale Flott at nickel-corner, with Todd Harris and Mo Hampton both playing safety on the same snap.

On offense, Chris Curry will get the start at running back. But O said he’ll get equal snaps with Tyrion Davis-Price, and John Emery, Jr.

So here’s your best estimation on the starting lineup.

OFFENSE

LT- Dare Rosenthal

LG- Ed Ingram

C- Liam Shanahan

RG- Chasen Hines

RT- Austin Deculus

TE- Arik Gilbert

QB- Myles Brennan

RB- Chris Curry

WR- Terrace Marshall, Jr.

WR- Racey McMath

WR- Kayshon Boutte

DEFENSE

LDE- Ali Gaye

DT- Glen Logan

DT- Apu Ika

RDE- Andre Anthony

MLB- Damone Clark

SLB- Jabril Cox

WLB- Micah Baskerville

CB- Derek Stingley, Jr.

CB- Cordale Flott

S- JaCoby Stevens

S- Todd Harris or Mo Hampton

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.