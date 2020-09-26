Who’s starting for the LSU Tigers against Miss. St.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - We’re finally here, it’s LSU gameday. The Tigers will host Mississippi State in Death Valley at 2:30 p.m. today.
So who will start for Coach O? Glossing over the depth chart, listening to Orgeron on Zoom press conferences, this is our best guess.
With Mike “Pirate” Leach coaching the Bulldogs, expect LSU to play more dime and nickel on defense to combat the “Air Raid” offense.
You could see Eli Ricks at corner, Cordale Flott at nickel-corner, with Todd Harris and Mo Hampton both playing safety on the same snap.
On offense, Chris Curry will get the start at running back. But O said he’ll get equal snaps with Tyrion Davis-Price, and John Emery, Jr.
So here’s your best estimation on the starting lineup.
OFFENSE
LT- Dare Rosenthal
LG- Ed Ingram
C- Liam Shanahan
RG- Chasen Hines
RT- Austin Deculus
TE- Arik Gilbert
QB- Myles Brennan
RB- Chris Curry
WR- Terrace Marshall, Jr.
WR- Racey McMath
WR- Kayshon Boutte
DEFENSE
LDE- Ali Gaye
DT- Glen Logan
DT- Apu Ika
RDE- Andre Anthony
MLB- Damone Clark
SLB- Jabril Cox
WLB- Micah Baskerville
CB- Derek Stingley, Jr.
CB- Cordale Flott
S- JaCoby Stevens
S- Todd Harris or Mo Hampton
