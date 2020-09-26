Zack: Few showers this weekend; crisp fall air next week

First up is this weekend which, will keep with the theme of the past several days, expect a mixture of sun and clouds throughout your Saturday. I do think we see a few showers today especially south of the lake. Rain coverage will only about 30-40% as highs climb into the low to mid 80s. To wrap up the weekend on Sunday, a stray shower remains in the forecast as highs climb a bit more into the middle to upper 80s.