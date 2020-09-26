Zack: Few showers this weekend; crisp fall air next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The countdown to the first real cold front of the season is on and we are only days away from officially ending summer weather around here.
First up is this weekend which, will keep with the theme of the past several days, expect a mixture of sun and clouds throughout your Saturday. I do think we see a few showers today especially south of the lake. Rain coverage will only about 30-40% as highs climb into the low to mid 80s. To wrap up the weekend on Sunday, a stray shower remains in the forecast as highs climb a bit more into the middle to upper 80s.
Once we head back to work next week that’s when all the changes start to roll in. Ahead of the front we will see another warm day Monday with highs climbing into the upper 80s to near 90. Rain chances don’t really increase until the evening hours as the front begins to make its trip across the area. Overall, the threat for stronger storms with this front seems low.
From Tuesday onward possibly all the way into next weekend, that crisp, fall air will take hold of our weather and remain in place for several days. Highs will fall into the 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s. Get ready to enjoy the outdoors!
