The Extra Point: Start or Sit Week 3

What you might not have noticed while watching Russell Wilson go off in his first two games is how the quarterbacks going against Seattle’s defense have also performed well. Matt Ryan threw for 450 yards against them in week one. Cam Newton passed for 397 yards last week. Dak Prescott is next up and comes off a game where he threw for 450 against Atlanta. All three of his receivers could have big weeks in a shootout against the Seahawks.