The Extra Point: Start or Sit Week 3

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
After a particularly injury-filled Week 2, there are some significant adjustments to make to keep your fantasy football hopes alive.
By now, you should have added 49ers tight end Jordan Reed. Even without Jimmy Garoppollo starting against the Giants this week, Reed will have value as one of San Francisco’s most reliable pass-catchers.
You should also have Denver receiver Jerry Jeudy on your roster as well. He’s the most talented receiver the Broncos have available and could be the most targeted going forward without Courtland Sutton for the rest of the year. Jeff Driskel isn’t ideal at quarterback, but Jeudy is worth having stashed on the roster either way.
Another receiver that’s at least proving himself early this season is Atlanta’s Russell Gage. I’m still a bit skeptical because his fantasy value relies heavily upon the Falcons playing from behind and throwing the ball north of 40 times per game, but at the very least, he’s worth playing if you’re desperate and does have upside.
As for this week specifically, I suggest the following:
START:
RB Jonathan Taylor, Colts
Given his workhorse usage, he’s a must-play every week. But against the Jets, Taylor could see more fruits of his labor. Last week against Minnesota, Taylor carried the ball 26 times for 101 yards and a touchdown. That’s not a high average per carry, but hopefully a more vulnerable New York defense yields better numbers and more touchdowns.
WR Amari Cooper, WR Michael Gallup, WR CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
What you might not have noticed while watching Russell Wilson go off in his first two games is how the quarterbacks going against Seattle’s defense have also performed well. Matt Ryan threw for 450 yards against them in week one. Cam Newton passed for 397 yards last week. Dak Prescott is next up and comes off a game where he threw for 450 against Atlanta. All three of his receivers could have big weeks in a shootout against the Seahawks.
SIT:
WR Robby Anderson, Panthers
And for that matter, I’m not a fan of starting DJ Moore or Teddy Bridgewater either. The Chargers have been stingy against everyone they’ve faced. A strong pass rush combined with experienced corners Casey Hayward and Chris Harris Jr. even frustrated the Chiefs' juggernaut of an offense a week ago.
WR Anthony Miller, Bears
Not only is quarterback Mitch Trubisky a bad option to rely on to get your receiver the ball (unless it’s Allen Robinson), but Miller also looks like he’s being replaced as the second option in the passing game. He’s been a part of the problem with drops, but rookie Darnell Mooney from Tulane is emerging as a receiver that can reliably get open. Miller isn’t worth the play, even against the terrible Falcons defense.
