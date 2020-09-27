Former LSU star WR Justin Jefferson has breakout game against the Titans

Former LSU star WR Justin Jefferson has breakout game against the Titans
LSU Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson (No. 2) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman | September 27, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 6:09 PM

MINNEAPOLIS, Mn. (WAFB) - Former LSU star wide receiver Justin Jefferson had a breakout game against the Tennessee Titans.

In just his third career game in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, Jefferson finished with 7 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown. Jefferson’s first career touchdown came in the 3rd quarter on a 71-yard catch and run.

According to ESPN Stats and info, Jefferson became the first Vikings' rookie with 100 yards receiving in a half since Randy Moss in 1998.

Jefferson’s 104 yards receiving in the first half ranks third-most in a half in the NFL this season and leads all rookies.

Through three games Jefferson has 12 catches for 245 yards and a touchdown.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.