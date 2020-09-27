Future uncertain for City Park as financial concerns grow amid pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Concerns about the future of City Park deepen as the park continues to lose revenue during the pandemic.
CEO Bob Becker says they have had to furlough about a third of their employees and lay off all of their part-time staff, which is comprised of over 250 people.
Becker says while residents continue to support and enjoy the park during the pandemic, 90 percent of their revenue comes from the park’s larger events.
Annual fall events like Scout Island Scream Park and Voodoo Fest remain canceled. He says locals can support the park through charitable donations, and by calling state legislators.
The park has requested 5 million dollars in state funding to offset their losses.
