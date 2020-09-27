Louisiana lawmakers begin special session Monday; COVID-19, Laura relief on the agenda

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana lawmakers will convene at the capitol Monday, September 28 at 6 pm, for a special session to address some key issues.
State Senator Troy Carter spent Sunday loading a U-Haul to bring to Southwest Louisiana families who are still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Laura.
“So many people were kind to us after Hurricane Katrina 15 years ago, so it’s incumbent on us to share the blessing," said Carter.
The Louisiana legislature will start the 30 day emergency session to cover a number of topics, one of which is to provide more funding for disaster relief.
“As a member of the legislature, we try to bring resources, we hope that our federal government will kick in with additional resources," said Carter.
"Some people are just getting their lights and water turned back on. Many people lost everything that they have.”
On top of that, lawmakers will also discuss how to replenish the unemployment trust fund, as many Louisianians are still out of work due to COVID-19.
“Unemployment insurance is going to be a critical issue. We are in the process, the beginning, to borrow money from the federal government to meet our obligations,” said Houma Representative Jerome Zeringue.
“We don’t have the luxury of just not funding our employment benefits. If we run out of the trust fund or we dip below we have to replenish that somehow," said Carter.
The trust fund that once had a billion dollars is now below $100 million.
By state law, triggers go into effect once it dips too low that affect business taxes.
“The reality of the danger of the our unemployment trust fund dropping below a tipping point is that we end up having to tax businesses. During this time of COVID, the last thing we want to do is to have additional tax burdens on our businesses," said Carter.
