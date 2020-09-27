Nicondra: Temps drop 20 degrees Monday evening

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a pleasant, but warm weekend we are looking for big changes headed into Monday. There’s plenty of moisture still around so we could see some fog again depending on how breezy and cloudy it is early. Most of the day will will be warm once again starting out in the upper 60s and low 70s with highs bouncing into the upper 80s for the afternoon.
The cold front moves in late in the evening. In a few hour time span a line of showers and some thunderstorms will develop just around the evening commute pushing through from northwest to southeast. The warm afternoon could help a few storms be a bit intense. Behind the rain temperatures will drop quickly into the 60s during the evening hours.
Tuesday we will wake up to a cooler start with lows south of the lake in the 50s and possibly some upper 40s north. High temperatures will struggle to make it into the 70s even with plenty of sunshine. The rest of the week should be very nice with sunny skies, comfortably cool temperatures and dry conditions.
Another front pushes in for the end of the week keeping the nice weather around. Tropics remain quiet.
