Overtime Podcast #175 - LSU drops opener to Mississippi State

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU’s defense of the 2019 national championship started with a stunning 44-34 loss to Mississippi State. Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende make sense of the Tigers' historic season-opening loss to Mississippi State and look ahead to what Ed Orgeron’s team needs to correct going forward.
Hagan on the impact of Derek Stingley, Jr. missing the contest due to a reported allergic reaction:
“Maybe it’s a closer game, maybe Derek Stingley, Jr. makes up for one of those touchdowns but at the end of the day, I think that was still a secondary that could be exploited.”
Fazende on Myles Brennan’s performance:
“I game him a C-minus. You know who he reminded me of? 2012 Zach Mettenberger. It took him a little while to get going, the pocket presence wasn’t there, the timing wasn’t there. He made some nice throws in that game but the overall feel and comfort and timing just was not there.”
