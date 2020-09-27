Saints hold the edge at halftime

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are 0-1 in primetime this season (lost to the Raiders on Monday Night Football), and don’t want another blemish in front of a national audience.
After one half of play, the Saints hold the edge, thanks to a Drew Brees to Emmanuel Sanders 10-yard touchdown right at the end of the second quarter.
Brees threw for 104 yards and two touchdown passes at the half. Packers' Aaron Rodgers threw for 106 yards, and a touchdown pass in the first two frames.
Trailing 3-0, the Saints cooked up a scoring drive midway through the first quarter. Alvin Kamara broke free for a 49-yard run, and then capped off the series with an 11-yard TD reception.
But, the Saints couldn’t keep Rodgers down for long. The veteran connected with Alan Lazard for a 5-yard touchdown, giving Green Bay a 13-7 advantage.
