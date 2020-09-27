Zack: Summer feel on the way out soon

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s now only hours away as the long awaited first front of fall has started its march across the nation and will arrive in our area late Monday. First up though, we have to deal with one or two more summer-like days.
Finishing off the weekend on this Sunday, our highs will soar into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. This is in response to the fact we will see an abundance of sunshine today to go along with very little rain chance. Any patchy dense fog out there this morning will quickly dissipate after sunrise.
Now the front won’t make it to us until the evening hours on Monday so we will once again see our highs soar into the upper 80s ahead of that boundary. Quickly things will start to change for the second half of your Monday as rain chances increase by late afternoon with the front moving in thereafter. Expect falling temperatures and a strong northerly breeze to pick up Monday night.
Tuesday onward all the way through next weekend is looking absolutely spectacular. Daily highs will be in the 70s and lows could get as low as the 40s north shore with 50s south. Yipppeee!
