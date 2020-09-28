Doctors are concerned about a second wave of COVID-19 cases this Winter

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana Department of Health and a local infectious diseases specialist are concerned about a second wave of Coronavirus cases this Winter.
Fred Lopez, M.D., with LSU Health says the number of new Covid-19 cases that we’re seeing each day in this country is too high especially when you consider we’re now moving into the Fall and Winter months when there is a higher risk for transmission of Covid-19 and other viral infections like the Flu. He says that’s because the weather gets cooler and people are forced inside.
“We’re at around 40,000 new cases per day, a little over 700 deaths per day in this country and so this is a baseline that is still really, really high and yet we’re going into the fall and winter months which are going to increase the likelihood of viral infections of any kind, Covid-19, Flu,” said Lopez.
As Lopez and other doctors worry the US could see another surge in Coronavirus cases, grocery stores across the country are preparing for a surge in shoppers, some are even stockpiling supplies according to the Wall Street Journal.
Joe Zuppardo, with the local grocery store Zuppardo’s, says if there is a second wave, he does expect a big demand for hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and maybe even toilet paper again.
“If we get a bad outbreak then yes I do expect that to happen again, but, as of right now, I don’t see it because we can still get most of those items as we speak, we’re not putting large amounts away, but, at the same time, we’re keeping a good inventory level to make sure we are not caught completely off guard like we were the first time,” said Joe Zuppardo.
As we head into the colder months, doctors stress the importance of wearing masks, socially distancing and getting a Flu shot.
