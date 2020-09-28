Fall has arrived

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The long awaited cold front has arrived and good feeling air is here to stay for quite some time. Expect lots of sun with low humidity for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 70s except lower 80s by Thursday ahead of another front.
No rain is expected for at least the next week. October can be dry month and no significant rain is seen in the extended period.
The tropics will be watched over the Caribbean for the next week or so. Low pressure is expected to develop there later this week but at this time there is no reason to be concerned across the Northern Gulf Coast.
