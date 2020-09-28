Gov. Edwards requests federal disaster declaration for La. fisheries impacted by Hurricane Laura

"Louisiana fisheries are vital not only to the state’s economy but also to the nation. Louisiana was first in volume in 2018 with 1.0 billion pounds landed and 4th in value at $377 million in that same year. As the largest producer of domestic seafood for our nation, restoration of Louisiana’s fisheries, fisheries infrastructure, and habitat is critical to our nation’s economy and to the families in our state who make a living in the fishing industry. We must not overlook the devastating effects that this natural disaster will have on commercial fishermen and fisheries infrastructure in the Gulf of Mexico.