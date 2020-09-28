Jeff Duncan: Saints aren’t Super Bowl contenders, at least not yet

But they still can be. The talent and coaching are there. They just need to combine it with execution on the playing field. And right now, after a disappointing 1-2 start, THAT’S the missing ingredient from the winning formula. You might not believe this given the outcome, but the Saints actually improved in their loss to Green Bay on Sunday night. Thanks to Alvin Kamara’s brilliance, the offense scored 30 points and the Saints were tied with one of the league’s best teams late in the fourth quarter.