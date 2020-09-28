JPSO: Woman and suspect dead following murder and deputy-involved shooting

AVONDALE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a homicide and fatal deputy-involved shooting in Avondale.
According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were called to the intersection of Grambling Street and Butler Drive around 7:30 p.m. for a disturbance. The caller told JPSO that they observed a man attacking a woman and they may have heard gunshots.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the male and the female. The male then shot the female and deputies fired several shot at the male.
Both the female victim and the male suspect were pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting is believed to be a domestic incident.
JPSO says the shooting remains under investigation.
