LIVE: Burning roofing material at Hard Rock site causing heavy black smoke downtown

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Burning roofing material in the upper part of the Hard Rock site is currently creating heavy black smoke in the area, according to a spokesperson for the City of New Orleans.
The New Orleans Fire Department is responding.
At present, there is minimal concern that the fire can spread beyond the Hard Rock site.
Residents are advised to avoid the area due to heavy smoke. Nearby residents and business are advised to shut off external air intake, and turn off air conditioners, to limit smoke being brought indoors.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.