LSU’s fate rests in how quickly they can improve defensively

But what we learned on Saturday is that if the Tigers' defense isn’t up to the task, it doesn’t matter what the offense is doing. Almost every time LSU put points on the board, Mississippi State responded with points of their own immediately. Orgeron says that the decisions regarding in-game adjustments, or the lack thereof, are left to his defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, and that it was Pelini who was just as dissatisfied with the outcome as everyone else.