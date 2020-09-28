Nicondra: A strong front pushing in today

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A dramatic change with much drier and cooler air moving in behind the first real cold front of the season. Muggy and warm conditions with highs making it into the middle to upper 80s today will be replaced as winds shift to the north and cooler air filters in. Some locations will drop into the 60s by this evening. A line of storms will develop ahead of the frontal boundary with a few stronger storms possible. That will be the last rain around for a while as dry conditions will hold for several days and a second front moves in by the end of the week to keep it comfy and mostly dry right into next weekend.