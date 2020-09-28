NOPD: 9 guns, including two reported stolen, confiscated from Central City home

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A total of nine weapons, including at least 2 that were reported stolen, were confiscated from a Central City home, according to the New Orleans Police Dept.
On Sept. 19, Sixth District officers responded to a call involving shots fired in the 1300 block of South Saratoga Street.
Officers obtained a search warrant for a residence.
The search led officers to confiscate nine firearms, including two firearms that were reported stolen. A Ruger Sr22 22lr handgun and a Glock 19 9mm handgun, each were both reported stolen in February in Orleans Parish.
The investigation into the confiscated firearms is ongoing.
