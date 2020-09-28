Shelby: Cold Front Coming!

Our first Fall front is due to arrive later today! We will be warm and humid ahead of the front with highs hitting the upper 80s in the early afternoon. As the front passes, we’ll see a few storms and a sharp drop in temperatures by the evening hours.
Breezy and cooler conditions are on tap for Tuesday with temperatures starting off in the 50s and 60s. Highs will only reach the mid 70s in the afternoon even with plenty of sunshine. Wednesday morning could start a bit chilly with some spots north of the lake possibly dropping into the upper 40s!
Low humidity, sunny skies, and pleasant temperatures are in store for the rest of the week with a reinforcing shot of cool air coming Friday.
The tropics are mostly quiet with only one area in the western Caribbean to watch for potential development later this week.
