WATCH LIVE 11 a.m: City Park officials announce change to Celebration in the Oaks

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Celebration in the Oaks will return for 2020, a spokesperson for City Park confirmed.
This year marks the 34th anniversary of the annual holiday lights festival, which will adapt to become more COVID-friendly.
Bob Becker, CEO, will present the 2020 plan and details at a news conference.
We’ve been working hard to make a safe and exciting event for the people of New Orleans and the region. We’ll announce big news on Monday, so stay tuned," director of public relations Amanda Frentz said.
