Avondale man shoots and kills his longtime girlfriend just moments before deputies shot and killed him

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office says it was around 7:30 p.m. last night when a neighbor called 911 to report a man beating a woman in the street at Coretta Driver and Grambling Street Police say the caller said they heard some gunshots but didn’t know if anyone was hurt.
Sherriff’s deputies arrived and they said 57-year-old Willie Shropshire Jr. pulled out a gun and placed it to the neck of 54-year-old Louvenia Penwright and then shot and killed her. Sheriff Joe Lopinto says just as Shropshire shot Penwright, three deputies opened fire striking and killing the man.
The Sheriff tells FOX 8, the couple was not married but had been together for a while. They had a 17-year-old son together but no one else was home when everything unfolded last night.
We spoke with Penwright’s family. They told us there may have been some domestic violence between the couple years ago, but nothing recently that they knew of.
Neighbors described Penwright as a kind woman who would help anybody who needed it. Neighbors said they heard what sounded like an argument between the couple. Several neighbors ran outside and some, including a 13-year-old neighbor, witnessed what happened.
“I heard the police yelling and when that happened, I’m thinking it was just them playing around, but I came outside, and then I look and I see the police pointing their guns and all I saw was the man shoot his wife and the police shot, boom, boom boom. It’s just so sad man. It seems like it happened really fast. Two people just lost their lives like that. I never thought it would happen on this street though,” said Jamel Clayton.
“That’s something your kids shouldn’t have to see, you know,” said Lacourtney Clayton
It’s unclear at this time how many shots were fired but the Sheriff’s Office say the entire incident remains under investigation.
