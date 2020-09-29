Deputies: Teenager missing, believed to be with 34-year-old woman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A boy was reported missing from St. Tammany Parish on Thursday. Officers believe he ran away with an older woman.
Christopher Ortego, 16, was last seen by his mother on Sept. 24 at approximately 4 p.m.
Ortego was driving a dark Blue Chevrolet Silverado Z71, bearing license Z139933 eastbound on I-12 and Highway 21.
The teenager was seen in the company of Amber Dilbert, who his mother states is a 34 year old female, investigators said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Ragan with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.