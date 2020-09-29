Former LSU Tiger DJ LeMahieu becomes first MLB player to win batting titles in both leagues

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Former LSU baseball star DJ LeMahieu became the first player in Major League Baseball to win undisputed batting titles in both leagues when the shortened season ended Sunday, September 27.
LeMahieu’s .364 batting average for the New York Yankees was the highest for an AL batting champion since 2009.
He previously won the NL batting title in 2016 with the Colorado Rockies.
LeMahieu starred for the Tigers in 2008 and 2009, helping bring the last College World Series Championship to Baton Rouge. He was drafted in the second round by the Chicago Cubs in 2009.
