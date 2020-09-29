Former Tigers flash on field in Chiefs at Ravens on MNF

The reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs (3-0) remained undefeated on the season with the 34-20 win over the Ravens (2-1). Mahomes stole the show. He was 31-of-42 for 385 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for a score. The 25-year-old set a new NFL record in the second quarter by becoming the fastest quarterback to reach 10,000 career passing yards. He did it in 34 games, breaking the previous record of 36 games set by Hall of Famer Kurt Warner.