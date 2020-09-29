Former Tigers flash on field in Chiefs at Ravens on MNF

BALTIMORE (WAFB) - While the main focus of the Kansas City Chiefs at the Baltimore Raven for Monday Night Football was on the matchup between MVP-winning quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, some former LSU players made big plays in the game.
The reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs (3-0) remained undefeated on the season with the 34-20 win over the Ravens (2-1). Mahomes stole the show. He was 31-of-42 for 385 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for a score. The 25-year-old set a new NFL record in the second quarter by becoming the fastest quarterback to reach 10,000 career passing yards. He did it in 34 games, breaking the previous record of 36 games set by Hall of Famer Kurt Warner.
It was especially fun to watch two NFL rookies from LSU’s 2019 national championship squad, Clyde Edwards-Helaire from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge and Patrick Queen from Livonia High School, go at it on the gridiron.
Edwards-Helaire had 20 carries for 64 yards. He also caught five passes for another 70 yards. Queen had four tackles, including a couple of those on his former teammate.
Matched in one-on-one coverage on a play, Queen had trouble keeping up with Edwards-Helaire’s shifty moves and speed. On a running play, Edwards-Helaire broke some tackles before Queen slammed him to the ground in frustration.
Edwards-Helaire is the Chiefs’ leading rusher with 240 yards on 55 carries for an average of 4.4 yards per carry. He has 342 all-purpose yards so far this season. Queen leads the Ravens defense in solo tackles with 15 on the season. He is second on the team in total tackles with 21.
Two other former Tigers who now play for the Chiefs also made some plays.
Running back Darrel Williams had two carries and two catches for a total of seven yards but one of those catches resulted in a first down for the Chiefs to keep their drive going. Williams is the team’s third-leading rusher behind Edwards-Helaire and Mahomes.
Safety Tyrann Mathieu had five tackles and also helped the Chiefs defense put pressure on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He is second on the team in total tackles with 18 and second in solo tackles with 10.
