Hancock High forfeits football game due to possible COVID-19 exposure

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A number of students at Hancock High School are under quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19.
The district has not released an exact number of students affected, but St. Martin High School announced on Twitter Monday that Hancock has had to quarantine its football team and will not play on Friday.
Also on Monday, the principal of Hancock High School took to social media, urging students and families to be patient with COVID-19 procedures and treat others with respect.
“This is your chance to shine and we expect each of you to do your part and to act your part. Hawks are compassionate. Hawks are kind. Hawks are generous,” part of the post from Principal Tara Ladner said. “Again, it is the job of every single one of us to keep one another safe. Safe from Covid-19; safe from bullying; safe from negativity. We are in this together and together is how we will emerge successful on the other side. Please do your best to answer the call to exemplify the traits of Hawk Pride so that we are better together as a Hawk family. I am counting on you.”
In Mississippi, there were 190 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths reported Monday across the entire state.
The Mississippi State Department of Health has also been releasing weekly reports of COVID-19 cases in schools by county, which can be found HERE.
