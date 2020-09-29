Man injured in Treme shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Treme that has left one man injured.
Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Magic Street around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting,
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
