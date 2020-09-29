Man injured in Treme shooting

Man injured in Treme shooting
Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Magic Street around 5:30 p.m. (Source: WVUE Fox 8)
By Tiffany Baptiste | September 29, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT - Updated September 29 at 6:30 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Treme that has left one man injured.

Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Magic Street around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting,

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.