NBA YoungBoy arrested in Baton Rouge on drug charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rapper NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, has been arrested on drug charges in Baton Rouge.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Gaulden was booked into the EBR Prison on Monday, Sept. 28.
Gaulden faces one count of possession of schedule I drugs and one count each of manufacturing/distributing schedule II and schedule II drugs.
In December of 2019, a court-approved music video caused issues with the rapper’s lease, and a judge terminated his probation so he could relocate out of the state.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.