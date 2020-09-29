Nicondra: A pleasant stretch of weather begins today

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Pleasant conditions around as the last of the clouds and rain with our cold front moved on this morning. Temperatures will remain in the 70s with dew points in the 50s and lower making for some good feel air. We’ll see a gradual warm up tomorrow and Thursday then another front pushes in. There won’t be enough moisture to get rain going so the next front should be dry and just keep our nice weather in place for the weekend.