NOLA city, tourism leaders hopeful for positive trending COVID numbers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - They’ve become somewhat familiar, though upsetting scenes around New Orleans under Covid-19: empty French quarter streets, closed businesses, and canceled activities around the dome. But things may start to turn around for the end of the year.
“As of yesterday they were 12,599 cases reported in Orleans with 587 deaths,” said Beau Tidwell, city spokesperson.
Tidwell addressed the mounting optimism that city leaders may decide to roll back even more restrictions within the week.
"We know New Orleans on the front end was disproportionately affected but because of the good work our residents in businesses did we flatten the curve we slow the spread Tidwell said the city and its residents have proven through both the reopening of NOLA public schools and the bringing back of go-cups that the data is keeps trending in the positive direction.
“I do think most people wants to go cups came back are able to enjoy them responsibly and again that’s money in the hands of our business is our business owners and we want to see that happen in whatever way that can happen safely,” said Tidwell.
New Orleans and Company’s Mark Romig says this is the information they need to promote the city, and bring back tourists from the country and the world, but doing so has grown more complicated.
With decreased hotel occupancy tax numbers, it’s cost the city’s main marketing agency a third of their staff and 73 percent of their budget which means they too have had to pivot.
“You’ve got some very smart people on the team who does social media very well we know who know earned media very well and are working 24/7 to get the brand love of New Orleans out there, all under scoring the safety message,” said Romig.
Romig says looking forward to the fall and holiday seasons, he too is hopeful for a turn around. They can strongly market holiday events, shopping, restaurants, and with good-trending numbers, a safe New Orleans under Covid-19.
“The safety message is in everything we do right now it’s so important because we have a personal responsibility to get this right so we can get to the other side,” said Romig.
But he says we as New Orleanians still need to do our part.
“This is not going to be a flipping the switch, it’s gonna be a long haul we just need to be ready for that we need to be patient we also need to be optimistic and then we can get through this as we’ve got through so many calamities in our lives,” said Romig.
