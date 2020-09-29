OBJ is jumping into the streaming scene with a huge splash

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) looks on before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Source: Terrance Williams)
By Mykal Vincent | September 29, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 10:14 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Arguably one of the best pairs of hands to ever step inside Death Valley, Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is swapping out a football for a video game controller.

On Monday, Sept. 28 OBJ went live on his YouTube channel for the first time in super-heavyweight fashion, teaming up with two-time Esports Industry Awards Streamer of the Year Dr. Disrespect for a couple of hours of Call of Duty Warzone gameplay.

Professional gamer Dr. DisRespect, right, and spouse Mrs. Assassin arrive at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
“Athleticism maximized,” Doc tweeted before the stream began.

The “Six-foot-eight great” gifted Beckham a Scuf Impact Dr Disrespect controller to get the “job done” and “look good doin it.”

During the duos first drop-in of the game, OBJ downed an enemy in mid-air with a pistol before they even landed in Quarry.

Check out OBJ’s first-ever video game stream below:

On Tuesday, Beckham is scheduled to stream with one of the greatest Call of Duty players of all time, Seth “Scump” Abner. Scump, who captured two MLG X-Games gold medals and the 2017 World League Championship, has won over $680 million in prize money after becoming a CoD pro in 2012, at the inception of the esports movement. He currently plays for the Chicago Huntsmen.

