OBJ is jumping into the streaming scene with a huge splash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Arguably one of the best pairs of hands to ever step inside Death Valley, Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is swapping out a football for a video game controller.
On Monday, Sept. 28 OBJ went live on his YouTube channel for the first time in super-heavyweight fashion, teaming up with two-time Esports Industry Awards Streamer of the Year Dr. Disrespect for a couple of hours of Call of Duty Warzone gameplay.
“Athleticism maximized,” Doc tweeted before the stream began.
The “Six-foot-eight great” gifted Beckham a Scuf Impact Dr Disrespect controller to get the “job done” and “look good doin it.”
During the duos first drop-in of the game, OBJ downed an enemy in mid-air with a pistol before they even landed in Quarry.
Check out OBJ’s first-ever video game stream below:
On Tuesday, Beckham is scheduled to stream with one of the greatest Call of Duty players of all time, Seth “Scump” Abner. Scump, who captured two MLG X-Games gold medals and the 2017 World League Championship, has won over $680 million in prize money after becoming a CoD pro in 2012, at the inception of the esports movement. He currently plays for the Chicago Huntsmen.
